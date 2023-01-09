Nets’ Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks.

Durant was hurt Sunday in the Nets’ 102-101 victory in Miami and had an MRI on Monday that revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament. The team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant has led the Nets to 18 wins in their last 20 games and a 27-13 record, a game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA.

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith, left, swats the ball away from Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, center, as center Bam Adebayo (13) attempts to catch the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee

