North Carolina, Gonzaga remain 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men’s poll

North Carolina and Gonzaga remain 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press.

The top-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 while the second-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) picked up 14 after the opening week of the regular season. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining votes in a poll that featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.

Baylor and Kansas were tied for fifth previously. This time, Baylor is alone at No. 5, followed by Kansas and Duke. UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10.

Tennessee (1-1) took the biggest tumble, falling 11 spots to No. 22 after losing to Colorado in its home state. And Villanova went from 16th to unranked for the first time since February 2019 after a loss to Temple in its second game under Kyle Neptune, who took over in the spring after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright.

Illinois (2-0) had the biggest jump, climbing four spots to No. 19 after two easy home wins.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis cheers on his team against College of Charleston during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, drives to the basked at Michigan State center Mady Sissoko defends during the first half of the Carrier Classic NCAA college basketball game aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Coronado, Calif. Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, right, talks with forward Jarace Walker (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Colorado, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Colorado won 78-66.

No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the week’s new additions, while Oregon joined Villanova as the two teams to fall out from the preseason poll.

