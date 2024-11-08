Spurs unsure when Popovich will return after recent medical episode

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are unsure when, or if, Gregg Popovich will return as coach this season.

Popovich suffered an undisclosed medical episode last Saturday about 2 1/2 hours prior to the Spurs’ home game against Minnesota.

San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson said Popovich was “not feeling well,” but would not elaborate on what happened hours earlier.

Popovich has missed three games since, including Thursday’s home game against Portland.

When asked if there was any clarity about Popovich returning this season, Johnson could not provide an answer.

“I would say that … he’s doing good,” Johnson said Thursday. “We’ve been talking. I’ve had my hands full with this, in trying to stay above water. So, have not talked details and I’m not sure, about anything … that I’m … no details.”

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said the players have not had much contact with Popovich, but they expect him to return soon.

“We don’t hear a lot from Pop,” Wembanyama said after t he Spurs’ 118-105 win. “They keep us informed as much as we’re allowed to know. So, I’m not worried about him. I know he’s going to come back soon.”

Popovich is the oldest coach in NBA history at 75 years old. In 2020, he surpassed the previous mark held by Hubie Brown as a 71-year-old in his final game as Memphis’ head coach.

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.