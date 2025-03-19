A look at injuries that could shape the NCAA Tournament and the brackets of millions of Americans

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The chances of Houston cutting down the nets at the Final Four in a few weeks could depend on the uncertain status of J’Wan Roberts’ ailing right ankle. The same can be said for fellow No. 1 seed Duke and Cooper Flagg’s left ankle.

Or injuries that have impacted second-seeded Alabama, No. 3 seeds Iowa State and Texas Tech, and so many others.

Health is always a factor in the NCAA Tournament, shaping the way games transpire. And the status of some key players on some noteworthy teams should likewise shape the way millions of Americans fill out their brackets.

In the case of the Cougars, the headliner in the Midwest Region, the 6-foot-8 Roberts is both their best rebounder and one of their veteran leaders, one of just a few players left from their Final Four team in 2021. Roberts sprained his ankle in the Big 12 Tournament and watched from the bench as Houston romped to the title in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m doing pretty good,” Roberts said Wednesday before taking part in the Cougars’ open practice for their opener against No. 16 seed SIU-Edwardsville. “Getting a lot of treatment and just taking it day by day so I can be 100%.”

Elsewhere in the region, third-seeded Kentucky is expected to have Lamont Butler back for its first-round game against No. 14 seed Troy on Friday. The Wildcats’ assist and steals leader hurt his shoulder in their SEC Tournament opener against Oklahoma.

No. 4 seed Purdue is hopeful Fletcher Loyer is able to play against No. 13 seed High Point on Thursday. The Boilermakers’ third-leading scorer hurt his elbow during a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

The news wasn’t so positive for No. 5 seed Clemson, which lost Dillon Hunter to a broken hand in the ACC Tournament. He had been averaging more than 22 minutes off the bench, and coach Brad Brownell described him as a “glue guy” for the Tigers.

East Region

There’s been no more closely watched injury than the one to Flagg, the first-team All-American from Duke, who sprained his ankle against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament. Flagg missed the rest of the tourney, but the Blue Devils were so confident in his availability that they informed the NCAA Tournament selection committee of it.

The Blue Devils, who play American or Mount St. Mary’s on Friday, probably won’t need Flagg and his team-best 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in their opener. They might for a second-round game against Mississippi State or Baylor.

Duke also is monitoring Maliq Brown, one of its best defenders, who re-injured his shoulder in the same game Flagg was hurt.

In the bottom half of the East Region, second-seeded Alabama hopes Grant Nelson will be available this weekend, though he may miss its game against No. 15 seed Robert Morris on Friday. Nelson hurt his knee in the SEC Tournament.

West Region

No. 10 seed Arkansas and coach John Calipari face seventh-seeded Kansas and Bill Self on Friday, and the Razorbacks expect to have freshman Boogie Fland on the floor. Their second-leading scorer and top distributor hurt his hand in January.

The Razorbacks are still expected to be without Adou Thiero, their top scorer and rebounder, who missed their last six games because of a knee injury. That could hurt Arkansas’ ability to defend the Jayhawks’ 7-foot-2 center, Hunter Dickinson.

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland, whose third-seeded team plays No. 14 seed UNC Wilmington on Thursday, said he expects to have “everybody playing” in its first-round matchup. That would include second-leading scorer Darrion Williams, who has been dealing with a leg injury, and third-leading scorer Chance McMillian, who has an upper-body injury.

Memphis is unsure whether guards Tyrese Hunter (foot) and Dante Harris (ankle) will be available when the fifth-seeded Tigers play No. 12 seed Colorado State on Friday. Hunter started 32 games this season while Harris appeared in 16.

South Region

Third-seeded Iowa State ruled out second-leading scorer Keshon Gilbert with a muscle strain that had limited him late in the season and allowed him to play just 11 minutes in the Big 12 Tournament. Gilbert also led the Cyclones in assists.

That makes Tamin Lipsey’s availability against No. 14 seed Lipscomb even more important. He sustained a groin injury in the Big 12 tourney and did not play in Iowa State’s loss to BYU, but he should be on the floor for its NCAA opener.

No. 8 seed Louisville is still monitoring the ankle of Reyne Smith, who sprained it on March 5 in a win over California and missed the ACC Tournament. But coach Pat Kelsey indicated the senior guard would play against No. 9 seed Creighton on Thursday.

___

