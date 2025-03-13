Abilene Christian Wildcats play in WAC Tournament against the Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks (13-17, 8-8 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-15, 8-8 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Seattle U in the WAC Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in WAC play is 8-8, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference games. Abilene Christian is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks’ record in WAC action is 8-8. Seattle U has a 7-12 record against opponents above .500.

Abilene Christian scores 70.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 66.5 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Abilene Christian won the last matchup 75-59 on Feb. 14. Quion Williams scored 16 to help lead Abilene Christian to the victory, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 18 points for Seattle U.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Bradyn Hubbard is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Moncrieffe is shooting 57.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.