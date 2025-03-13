Abilene Christian Wildcats play in WAC Tournament against the Utah Valley Wolverines

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-11, 9-7 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-11, 9-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Utah Valley in the WAC Tournament.

The Wildcats are 9-7 against WAC opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Wolverines are 9-7 against WAC teams. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Ally Criddle averaging 3.5.

Abilene Christian’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Abilene Christian won 71-62 in the last matchup on March 7. Bella Earle led Abilene Christian with 26 points, and Amanda Barcello led Utah Valley with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earle is scoring 14.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the last 10 games.

Tahlia White is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolverines. Barcello is averaging 10.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 14.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.