Akron takes on Bowling Green in MAC Tournament

Bowling Green Falcons (14-17, 8-10 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (25-6, 17-1 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays in the MAC Tournament against Bowling Green.

The Zips are 17-1 against MAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Akron scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Falcons are 8-10 against MAC teams. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Jamai Felt averaging 6.4.

Akron makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Bowling Green has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Akron won 71-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Sharron Young led Akron with 17 points, and Trey Thomas led Bowling Green with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 16 points for the Falcons. Javontae Campbell is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.