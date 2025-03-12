Akron Zips and Bowling Green Falcons meet in MAC Tournament

Bowling Green Falcons (14-17, 8-10 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (25-6, 17-1 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Bowling Green in the MAC Tournament.

The Zips have gone 17-1 against MAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Akron averages 18.2 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Tavari Johnson with 3.9.

The Falcons are 8-10 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Akron makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Bowling Green averages 73.7 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 74.2 Akron gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Akron won the last meeting 71-68 on Jan. 3. Sharron Young scored 17 to help lead Akron to the victory, and Trey Thomas scored 19 points for Bowling Green.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 16 points for the Falcons. Javontae Campbell is averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

