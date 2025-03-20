Alabama and Robert Morris square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

Robert Morris Colonials (26-8, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8, 14-6 SEC)

Cleveland; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama and Robert Morris square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Crimson Tide are 14-6 against SEC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Alabama leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 39.4 boards. Grant Nelson paces the Crimson Tide with 7.7 rebounds.

The Colonials are 18-5 against Horizon League teams. Robert Morris averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Alabama makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Robert Morris has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ryan Prather Jr. is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 8.3 points. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 93.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Colonials: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.