Alabama and Saint Mary’s (CA) play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Mary’s Gaels (29-5, 18-2 WCC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8, 14-6 SEC)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama and No. 20 Saint Mary’s (CA) meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC play is 14-6, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. Alabama averages 91.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Gaels’ record in WCC play is 18-2. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fourth in college basketball allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 73.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 81.4 Alabama allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 18.8 points and five assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.2 points and six assists for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 92.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.