Alabama State squares off against Grambling in SWAC Tournament

Grambling Tigers (12-21, 9-11 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (17-15, 13-6 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Grambling in the SWAC Tournament.

The Hornets are 13-6 against SWAC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 1.8.

The Tigers are 9-11 in SWAC play. Grambling is ninth in the SWAC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 6.5.

Alabama State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 66.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.1 Alabama State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Alabama State won 59-47 in the last matchup on March 8. Antonio Madlock led Alabama State with 16 points, and James Flippin led Grambling with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madlock is averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Amarr Knox is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Flippin is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

