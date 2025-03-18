Alabama State squares off against Saint Francis (PA) in First 4 matchup

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (16-17, 11-8 NEC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (19-15, 15-6 SWAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Saint Francis (PA) in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hornets are 15-6 against SWAC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 5.9.

The Red Flash are 11-8 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alabama State scores 73.4 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 71.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.4 points. Madlock is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Parker is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Flash. Daemar Kelly is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.