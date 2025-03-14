Albany Great Danes and Vermont Catamounts play for America East Championship

Vermont Catamounts (20-12, 15-3 America East) at Albany Great Danes (26-5, 16-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Albany and Vermont play for the America East Championship.

The Great Danes’ record in America East games is 16-2, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Albany is 21-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts are 15-3 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks second in the America East with 13.5 assists per game led by Catherine Gilwee averaging 4.0.

Albany averages 64.1 points, 12.0 more per game than the 52.1 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 8.2 more points per game (61.1) than Albany gives up to opponents (52.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Vermont won 59-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Anna Olson led Vermont with 22 points, and Kayla Cooper led Albany with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Olson is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 60.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 61.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.