Arizona and Oregon play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks (25-9, 13-9 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (23-12, 16-8 Big 12)

Seattle; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arizona and No. 25 Oregon meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Wildcats have gone 16-8 against Big 12 teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Arizona has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Ducks’ record in Big Ten play is 13-9. Oregon scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Arizona averages 82.1 points, 11.7 more per game than the 70.4 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.4 points. Nathan Bittle is shooting 51.9% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Ducks: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.