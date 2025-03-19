Arizona hosts Northern Arizona following Glancey’s 29-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (26-7, 17-3 Big Sky) at Arizona Wildcats (19-13, 10-9 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Arizona after Sophie Glancey scored 29 points in Northern Arizona’s 71-67 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

Arizona is 9-13 against opponents over .500.

Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 16.3 assists. Taylor Feldman paces the Lumberjacks with 3.8.

Arizona scores 67.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 71.5 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Northern Arizona defeated Arizona 92-75 in their last matchup on Nov. 21. Nyah Moran led Northern Arizona with 22 points, and Paulina Paris led Arizona with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wildcats. Isis Beh is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Glancey is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Lumberjacks. Feldman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

