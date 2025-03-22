Arizona Wildcats and Oregon Ducks square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Oregon Ducks (25-9, 13-9 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (23-12, 16-8 Big 12)

Seattle; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arizona and No. 25 Oregon play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Wildcats are 16-8 against Big 12 opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 7.8 rebounds.

The Ducks’ record in Big Ten action is 13-9. Oregon has a 22-9 record against teams above .500.

Arizona scores 82.1 points, 11.7 more per game than the 70.4 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 76.4 points per game, 4.2 more than the 72.2 Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is shooting 51.9% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Ducks: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

