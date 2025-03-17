Arkansas State plays Saint Louis in NIT matchup

Saint Louis Billikens (19-14, 12-8 A-10) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-10, 15-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Saint Louis play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Red Wolves have gone 15-6 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.1 assists per game led by Terrance Ford Jr. averaging 4.9.

The Billikens are 12-8 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is sixth in the A-10 scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Arkansas State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 74.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.1 Arkansas State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 12.5 points. Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 13.8 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.