Army Black Knights and Lafayette Leopards play in Patriot Tournament

Lafayette Leopards (10-20, 7-12 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (22-6, 14-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays in the Patriot Tournament against Lafayette.

The Black Knights are 14-4 against Patriot opponents and 8-2 in non-conference play. Army is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leopards are 7-12 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette has a 4-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Army is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 23.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.