Auburn and Michigan square off in the Sweet 16

Michigan Wolverines (27-9, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Auburn Tigers (30-5, 16-4 SEC)

Atlanta; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn and No. 14 Michigan meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Tigers have gone 16-4 against SEC opponents, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Auburn scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Wolverines are 17-6 against Big Ten teams. Michigan is 26-8 against opponents over .500.

Auburn averages 83.8 points, 12.5 more per game than the 71.3 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Danny Wolf is averaging 13 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

