Auburn and Michigan State meet in Elite 8

Michigan State Spartans (30-6, 18-4 Big Ten) vs. Auburn Tigers (31-5, 16-4 SEC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn and No. 8 Michigan State square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Tigers are 16-4 against SEC opponents and 15-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is ninth in college basketball with 83.6 points and is shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten play is 18-4. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 7.4.

Auburn scores 83.6 points, 16.5 more per game than the 67.1 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 18.5 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Akins is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

