Auburn faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament

Tennessee Volunteers (26-6, 13-6 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (28-4, 16-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Auburn takes on No. 8 Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers are 16-3 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Auburn has a 26-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Volunteers are 13-6 in SEC play. Tennessee is 22-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Auburn makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Tennessee has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Auburn won 53-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Johni Broome led Auburn with 16 points, and Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Broome is shooting 48.7% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chaz Lanier is shooting 43.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.