Auburn Tigers and Michigan State Spartans square off in Elite 8

Michigan State Spartans (30-6, 18-4 Big Ten) vs. Auburn Tigers (31-5, 16-4 SEC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn and No. 8 Michigan State square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 16-4, and their record is 15-1 in non-conference games. Auburn averages 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Spartans are 18-4 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Auburn scores 83.6 points, 16.5 more per game than the 67.1 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.5 points. Johni Broome is averaging 19.6 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaxon Kohler is averaging 7.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

