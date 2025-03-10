Ball State Cardinals and Western Michigan Broncos play in MAC Tournament

Western Michigan Broncos (12-17, 8-10 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (24-7, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State squares off against Western Michigan in the MAC Tournament.

The Cardinals are 16-2 against MAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Ball State ranks second in the MAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Ally Becki averaging 6.3.

The Broncos are 8-10 against MAC teams. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 4.9.

Ball State scores 72.8 points, 9.4 more per game than the 63.4 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Ball State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Richard is shooting 54.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Cardinals. Madelyn Bischoff is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hannah Spitzley is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Broncos. Asensio is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.