Ball State Cardinals take on the Toledo Rockets in MAC Championship

Toledo Rockets (24-7, 15-5 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (26-7, 18-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State squares off against Toledo in the MAC Championship.

The Cardinals have gone 18-2 against MAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Ball State has a 22-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets are 15-5 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks fourth in the MAC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Khera Goss averaging 7.0.

Ball State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Toledo has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rockets won 70-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Sammi Mikonovwicz led the Rockets with 23 points, and Alex Richard led the Cardinals with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cardinals. Richard is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games.

Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Nan Garcia is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

