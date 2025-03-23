Baylor Bears take on the Ole Miss Rebels in second round

Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 11-7 SEC) at Baylor Bears (28-7, 17-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor and No. 25 Ole Miss meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bears have gone 17-4 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Baylor is ninth in college basketball with 18.3 assists per game. Jada Walker leads the Bears averaging 5.4.

The Rebels’ record in SEC games is 11-7. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Starr Jacobs averaging 3.3.

Baylor makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Ole Miss scores 15.9 more points per game (75.9) than Baylor allows (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaronette Vonleh is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bears. Walker is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Madison Scott is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

