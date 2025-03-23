Belmont hosts Glancey and Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (27-7, 17-3 Big Sky) at Belmont Bruins (23-12, 17-6 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Belmont after Sophie Glancey scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 71-69 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

Belmont is fifth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Kendal Cheesman leads the Bruins with 8.6 boards.

Northern Arizona is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Northern Arizona scores 15.8 more points per game (79.3) than Belmont gives up to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Bruins. Cheesman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Glancey is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.