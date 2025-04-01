Belmont visits Minnesota after Banks’ 25-point performance

Belmont Bruins (26-12, 17-6 MVC) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (24-11, 8-11 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Minnesota after Jailyn Banks scored 25 points in Belmont’s 66-57 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

Belmont has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Minnesota makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Belmont averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Amaya Battle is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Banks is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.