Bethune-Cookman plays in SWAC Tournament against the Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-18, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-20, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman squares off against Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 7-11 against SWAC opponents, with a 3-9 record in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman is 0-13 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 6-12 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is ninth in the SWAC allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.