Bethune-Cookman Wildcats square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in SWAC Tournament

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-18, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-20, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays in the SWAC Tournament against Prairie View A&M.

The Wildcats’ record in SWAC play is 7-11, and their record is 3-9 in non-conference games. Bethune-Cookman gives up 62.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 6-12 against SWAC teams. Prairie View A&M has a 4-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Prairie View A&M won 65-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Mikayla Hutchinson led Prairie View A&M with 18 points, and Daimoni Dorsey led Bethune-Cookman with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brooks is averaging five points for the Wildcats. Asianae Nicholson is averaging 13.6 points and 13.7 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. CJ Wilson is shooting 33.3% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.