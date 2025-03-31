Boise State hosts George Washington after Degenhart’s 22-point performance

George Washington Revolutionaries (21-12, 10-10 A-10) vs. Boise State Broncos (24-10, 16-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts George Washington after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 69-56 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Boise State ranks third in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Degenhart averaging 2.1.

George Washington ranks seventh in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 3.3.

Boise State scores 74.9 points, 7.1 more per game than the 67.8 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Castro is averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.