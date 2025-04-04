Boise State, Nebraska play in CBC

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Boise State Broncos (26-10, 16-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Nebraska square off in the College Basketball Crown.

The Broncos have gone 16-7 against MWC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Boise State ranks third in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 2.0.

The Cornhuskers’ record in Big Ten play is 7-13. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 5.7.

Boise State averages 76.0 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 72.9 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 assists for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is averaging 20.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Connor Essegian is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

