Boston College plays Villanova, looks to end road slide

Boston College Eagles (16-17, 7-13 ACC) at Villanova Wildcats (18-14, 12-8 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Villanova looking to stop its six-game road slide.

Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 63.4 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Villanova’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Villanova allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denae Carter is averaging nine points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Teya Sidberry is averaging 12.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Dontavia Waggoner is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

