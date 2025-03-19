Bradley and North Alabama meet in NIT

North Alabama Lions (24-10, 16-5 ASUN) at Bradley Braves (26-8, 17-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and North Alabama meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves are 17-6 against MVC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Bradley averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Lions are 16-5 in ASUN play. North Alabama is second in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 5.8.

Bradley scores 76.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 70.6 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Braves. Darius Hannah is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.6 points. Jacari Lane is shooting 45.4% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.