Brooks leads Butler against Boise State after 22-point game

Butler Bulldogs (15-19, 7-15 Big East) vs. Boise State Broncos (25-10, 16-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits Boise State after Pierre Brooks scored 22 points in Butler’s 86-84 win against the Utah Utes.

Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 14.4 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.9.

Butler has a 9-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boise State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Butler scores 8.3 more points per game (74.2) than Boise State allows to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 18 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.