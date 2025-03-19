Bryant and Army square off in NIT

Army Black Knights (24-7, 16-5 Patriot) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant squares off against Army in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-8 against America East teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Bryant ranks second in the America East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 3.1.

The Black Knights are 16-5 in Patriot play. Army has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bryant averages 58.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 56.1 Army gives up. Army has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Mimi Rubino is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Reese Ericson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 10.7 points. Trinity Hardy is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.