Bryant Bulldogs play in America East Tournament against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (17-15, 9-8 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (21-11, 15-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays in the America East Tournament against Albany (NY).

The Bulldogs’ record in America East games is 15-2, and their record is 6-9 in non-conference play. Bryant is the leader in the America East with 12.3 fast break points.

The Great Danes are 9-8 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks sixth in the America East with 12.4 assists per game led by Byron Joshua averaging 2.8.

Bryant averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Great Danes won 68-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Joshua led the Great Danes with 22 points, and Connor Withers led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games.

Joshua averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

