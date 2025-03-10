Bryant Bulldogs take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes in America East Tournament

Albany (NY) Great Danes (17-15, 9-8 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (21-11, 15-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Albany (NY) square off in the America East Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 15-2 against America East teams, with a 6-9 record in non-conference play. Bryant ranks third in the America East with 14.9 assists per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 4.6.

The Great Danes are 9-8 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bryant averages 82.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 73.3 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 74.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 74.2 Bryant gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.