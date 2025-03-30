Buffalo and Rutgers square off in NIT matchup

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-19, 3-16 Big Ten) at Buffalo Bulls (27-7, 14-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Rutgers play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls have gone 14-6 against MAC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Buffalo is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-16 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is second in the Big Ten with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 3.9.

Buffalo’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulls. Chellia Watson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Adams is averaging 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.