Buffalo plays Troy in NIT

Troy Trojans (24-13, 14-6 Sun Belt) at Buffalo Bulls (29-7, 14-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Troy meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls are 14-6 against MAC opponents and 15-1 in non-conference play. Buffalo is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 14-6 in Sun Belt play. Troy has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Buffalo’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Buffalo gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Buffalo won 80-78 in the last matchup on Nov. 4. Chellia Watson led Buffalo with 28 points, and Briana Peguero led Troy with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulls. Watson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Shaulana Wagner is averaging 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trojans. Zay Dyer is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

