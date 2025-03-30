Butler hosts Dawes and Utah

Utah Utes (16-16, 8-13 Big 12) vs. Butler Bulldogs (14-19, 7-15 Big East)

Las Vegas; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Butler after Keanu Dawes scored 21 points in Utah’s 87-72 loss to the UCF Knights.

Butler has a 9-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah is sixth in college basketball with 17.5 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 3.0.

Butler scores 73.8 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 72.2 Utah allows. Utah averages 75.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 73.8 Butler allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McCaffery is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points. Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Gabe Madsen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Ezra Ausar is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.