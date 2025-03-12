Cal Baptist takes on Tarleton State in WAC Tournament

Tarleton State Texans (12-19, 7-9 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 9-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Tarleton State in the WAC Tournament.

The Lancers’ record in WAC games is 9-7, and their record is 7-7 in non-conference games. Cal Baptist is fourth in the WAC scoring 72.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Texans are 7-9 in WAC play. Tarleton State allows 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lancers won 68-48 in the last matchup on March 7. Javonte Johnson led the Lancers with 19 points, and Dantwan Grimes led the Texans with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 37.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Lancers. Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Mizell is averaging 5.4 points for the Texans. Bubu Benjamin is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.