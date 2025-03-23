Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian play in NIT matchup

Abilene Christian Wildcats (21-12, 9-8 WAC) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (23-9, 17-4 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays Abilene Christian in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sugar Bears have gone 17-4 against ASUN opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 3.1.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is eighth in the WAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Earle averaging 5.0.

Central Arkansas scores 69.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 61.5 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is averaging 15 points for the Sugar Bears. Bree Stephens is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Earle is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.