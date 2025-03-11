Central Arkansas plays in ASUN Tournament against the Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (20-10, 13-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (22-8, 16-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays in the ASUN Tournament against Lipscomb.

The Sugar Bears are 16-3 against ASUN opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Central Arkansas averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bisons are 13-6 in ASUN play. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Central Arkansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb scores 12.9 more points per game (74.9) than Central Arkansas gives up to opponents (62.0).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sugar Bears won 71-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Jade Upshaw led the Sugar Bears with 18 points, and Bella Vinson led the Bisons with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Upshaw is averaging 14.7 points for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Holcomb averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Vinson is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

