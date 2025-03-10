Central Arkansas Sugar Bears play in ASUN Tournament against the Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb Bisons (20-10, 13-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (22-8, 16-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Lipscomb in the ASUN Tournament.

The Sugar Bears are 16-3 against ASUN opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Bisons’ record in ASUN action is 13-6.

Central Arkansas scores 69.7 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 68.2 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is averaging 14.8 points for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.