Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash in NEC Championship

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (15-17, 10-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (25-6, 16-2 NEC)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. and Saint Francis (PA) meet in the NEC Championship.

The Blue Devils are 16-2 against NEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. leads the NEC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Haid averaging 4.5.

The Red Flash’s record in NEC games is 10-8. Saint Francis (PA) is 7-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Haid is averaging 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Riley Parker is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Flash. Daemar Kelly is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.