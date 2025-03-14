Charleston (SC) Cougars play in CAA Tournament against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-16, 10-9 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-6, 14-4 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays in the CAA Tournament against Delaware.

The Cougars’ record in CAA games is 14-4, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 4.6.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ record in CAA games is 10-9. Delaware is fifth in the CAA scoring 63.6 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Charleston (SC) scores 75.1 points, 11.6 more per game than the 63.5 Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cougars won 58-45 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Nyah Willis led the Cougars with 13 points, and Chloe Wilson led the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Barbot is averaging 12 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars. Taryn Barbot is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ande’a Cherisier is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.