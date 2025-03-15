Charleston (SC) plays in CAA Tournament against the Campbell

Campbell Camels (19-11, 13-6 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-6, 15-4 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and Campbell meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 15-4 against CAA opponents, with an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Camels are 13-6 against CAA opponents.

Charleston (SC) averages 75.1 points, 16.4 more per game than the 58.7 Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Charleston (SC) won 75-54 in the last matchup on March 7. Lara Rohkohl led Charleston (SC) with 22 points, and Ciara Alexander led Campbell with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gianni Boone is averaging 11.2 points for the Camels. Jasmine Felton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Camels: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

