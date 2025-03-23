Charleston (SC) squares off against Howard in NIT

Howard Bison (22-11, 14-3 MEAC) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-7, 15-5 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and Howard square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in CAA games is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.8 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Bison’s record in MEAC games is 14-3. Howard is second in the MEAC scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

Charleston (SC) averages 74.9 points, 14.9 more per game than the 60.0 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is averaging 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Lara Rohkohl is averaging 12 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bison. Kaiya Creek is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.