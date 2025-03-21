Chattanooga and Alabama A&M meet in NIT

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (21-10, 14-5 SWAC) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-14, 11-6 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Alabama A&M in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mocs are 11-6 against SoCon opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Gianna Corbitt paces the Mocs with 7.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 14-5 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

Chattanooga scores 61.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 61.3 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 8.6 more points per game (64.5) than Chattanooga gives up (55.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karsen Murphy averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Caia Elisaldez is averaging 13.9 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Kalia Walker is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Lauryn Pendleton is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

