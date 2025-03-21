Chattanooga plays Dayton in NIT

Dayton Flyers (23-10, 12-7 A-10) at Chattanooga Mocs (25-9, 16-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Dayton in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mocs are 16-4 against SoCon opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers are 12-7 in A-10 play. Dayton has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chattanooga averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 15 points for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

